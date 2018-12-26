MASON CITY – Donna L. DePrenger, 92, of Mason City, died Sunday, Dec. 23, at Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center, Mason City. Services are 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at First Presbyterian Church, 100 South Pierce, with the Rev. Paul Collier officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in Rock Grove Cemetery. Visitation is 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the church; arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, 641-423-0924; www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
