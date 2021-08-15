Donna J. Oliver
DOWS-Donna J. Oliver, 83 of Dows passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at the Dows Legion Post #523, 120 East Ellsworth Street in Dows.
Private family burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.
Ewing Funeral Home, 119 East Ellsworth, Dows, Iowa 50071, 515-532-2233
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.