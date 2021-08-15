 Skip to main content
Donna J. Oliver
Donna J. Oliver

Donna J. Oliver

DOWS-Donna J. Oliver, 83 of Dows passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at the Dows Legion Post #523, 120 East Ellsworth Street in Dows.

Private family burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home, 119 East Ellsworth, Dows, Iowa 50071, 515-532-2233

