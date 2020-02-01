Donna H. Allen

Donna Helen (Wilson) Allen, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in St. Ansgar, Iowa, at the age of 91.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the First Congregational Church in Orchard with Pastor Jan Tjaden and Pastor Sue Thomas officiating. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Floyd. Visitation is from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the First Congregational Church in Orchard.