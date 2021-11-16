 Skip to main content
Donna D. (Dobbs) Fisher

BRITT-Donna D. (Dobbs) Fisher, 81, of Britt passed away Friday, November 12, 2021 at MercyOne Johnston Hospice Care in Johnston.

Funeral services for Donna Fisher will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Britt United Methodist Church, 707 4th Street South West in Britt, with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating.

Burial will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery in Oakland, Iowa on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

