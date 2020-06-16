Donald Wayne Ashland

Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Rev. John Ashland officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery, where military honors will be provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard.