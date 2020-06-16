Donald Wayne Ashland
Donald Wayne Ashland

Clear Lake – Donald Wayne Ashland, 93, of Clear Lake, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Rev. John Ashland officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery, where military honors will be provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

