Donald W. Hanson
Donald W. Hanson, 68, of Nora Springs, died Saturday (November 23, 2019) at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.
A Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday (November 30, 2019) at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Ave., Nora Springs, with the Rev. Ross Erickson officiating. Burial will follow in Park Cemetery, Nora Springs.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Friday evening (November 29, 2019) from 4pm until 7pm at Sheckler Colonial Chapel and will continue one hour prior to Don's service at the funeral home on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, memorials may be left in Don's name to the Iowa Donor Network or NephCure Kidney International.
Sheckler Colonial Chapel. 114 N. Hawkeye Ave., Nora Springs. (641)749-2210. ColonialChapels.com
