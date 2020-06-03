Donald T. Reed
CLEAR LAKE - Donald Troy Reed, 94, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Per Donald's wishes, his body has been cremated and a private family Celebration of Life will be held at Clear Lake Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapels, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, IA. 641-357-2193 Colonialchapels.com.
