LAKE MILLS -- Donald S. Grotewold, 89, of Lake Mills, died at home Wednesday, Jan. 29. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 107 E. Main St., Lake Mills, 641-592-0221, with Pastor Rob Lanphere officiating. Visitation is 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the church, and will continue one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Lake Mills. Online condolences at www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com.

