CLARION - Donald P. Lester, 69, of North Little Rock, Arkansas, formerly of Clarion, died April 29, 2020.

Visitation for Donald Lester will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM with a memorial service beginning at 2:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa, 50525, 515-532-2233.

