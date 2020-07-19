Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CLARION - Donald P. Lester, 69, of North Little Rock, Arkansas, formerly of Clarion, died April 29, 2020.

Visitation for Donald Lester will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM with a memorial service beginning at 2:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.