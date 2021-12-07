Donald Lew Ytzen
CLEAR LAKE-Donald Lew Ytzen, 86, of Clear Lake, IA, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave North, Clear Lake, IA, with Rev Harlan Seri from the First Congregational Church officiating. Burial will take place in Clear Lake Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave North, Clear Lake, IA.
Masks are strongly encouraged... please respect the family's wishes.
Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake 641-357-2193 ColonialChapels.com
