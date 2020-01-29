Donald Lawrence Nichols
0 comments

Donald Lawrence Nichols

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Donald Lawrence Nichols

MANLY - Donald Lawrence Nichols, 96, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Manly Specialty Care, Manly IA. Cremation has taken place. Memorial Services and Inurnment at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville, IA will take place at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Nichols as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News