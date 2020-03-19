Donald L. Wells
Britt, IA - Donald L. Wells, 79 of Britt, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Hancock County Health System in Britt.
Funeral arrangements for Don Wells are incomplete at this time, due to the State of Iowa's recent prohibition of public gatherings of groups greater than 10 people. Public services are being planned and will be published as soon as possible.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839.
