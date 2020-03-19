Donald L. Wells
0 comments

Donald L. Wells

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Donald L. Wells

Britt, IA - Donald L. Wells, 79 of Britt, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Hancock County Health System in Britt.

Funeral arrangements for Don Wells are incomplete at this time, due to the State of Iowa's recent prohibition of public gatherings of groups greater than 10 people. Public services are being planned and will be published as soon as possible.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Wells as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News