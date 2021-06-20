 Skip to main content
Donald L. Wells
BRITT-Donald L. Wells, 79 of Britt, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Hancock County Health System in Britt.

Memorial services for Don Wells will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at First Lutheran Church, 70 5th Avenue North West in Britt with Pastor Willie Rosin officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation for Don Wells will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839

