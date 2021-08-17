 Skip to main content
Donald L. Kothenbeutel
Donald L. Kothenbeutel

Donald L. Kothenbeutel

Donald L. Kothenbeutel

GARNER–Donald L. Kothenbeutel, 79, of Garner passed away peacefully Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Garner Evangelical Free Church with Rev. Terry Baxter officiating.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 20th at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Iowa Lions Kidsight Foundation 2431 Coral Ct #5, Coralville, IA 52241 or Elderbridge Agency on Aging 1190 Briarstone Dr., Mason City, IA 50401. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

