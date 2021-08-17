Donald L. Kothenbeutel
GARNER–Donald L. Kothenbeutel, 79, of Garner passed away peacefully Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Concord Care Center in Garner.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Garner Evangelical Free Church with Rev. Terry Baxter officiating.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 20th at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Iowa Lions Kidsight Foundation 2431 Coral Ct #5, Coralville, IA 52241 or Elderbridge Agency on Aging 1190 Briarstone Dr., Mason City, IA 50401. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
