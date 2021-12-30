BRITT-Donald L. Hiscocks, 89, of Britt passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral services for Donald Hiscocks will be held Monday, January 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery with military honors in Britt.