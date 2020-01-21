Donald L. Butters
Mason City - Donald L. Butters of Mason City, 66, died peacefully Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home. Memorial services are 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home Chapel, 302 2nd St. NE, Mason City with Pastor Ken Mechler officiating.

