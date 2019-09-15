{{featured_button_text}}

Donald L. “Bub” Anderson, 91, of Mason City, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. A Celebration of Life will be 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at VFW All Vets Center, 1603 S Monroe Ave., Mason City. Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City; (641)423-2372; Colonial Chapels.com

