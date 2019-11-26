Donald L. Bergan
Northwood - Donald L. Bergan, age 97 died on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, 3906 Bluebill Avenue, Joice, Iowa, with Pastor Kevin Olson officiating. Burial will take place in the Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Lake Mills.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com, 641-592-0221
