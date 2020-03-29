LAKE MILLS -- Donald L. Adams, 92, of Lake Mills, died Friday, March 27, at Lake Mills Care Center. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at Mittelstadt Funeral Home with Pastor Melinda McCluskey officiating. Inurnment for both Don and LaVonne will take place this summer at Salem Memorial Cemetery, rural Lake Mills. Military honors will be conducted by tOtto Chose American Legion Post No. 235 and the Louis Tveite American Legion Post No. 317. Memorials to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 2nd St. SE, Mason City, IA, 50401; online condolences at www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com; 641-592-0221.