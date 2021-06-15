 Skip to main content
Donald K. Johnson
NORTHWOOD-Donald K. Johnson, 93, of Northwood, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the IOOF Home in Mason City.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. S., Northwood. (641)324-1543. ColonialChapels.com

