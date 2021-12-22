 Skip to main content
Donald J. Hutzell

Donald J. Hutzell

MASON CITY-Donald J. Hutzell, 83, of Mason City, IA, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, with Pastor Jane Harris officiating. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 PM Monday, December 27, 2021 at the funeral home. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.comArrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

