Donald Ivan Ahlas
Donald Ivan Ahlas

Donald Ivan Ahlas

Donald Ivan Ahlas, 87, of Chapin, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at his home in Chapin.

Family and friends are asked to volunteer time to a needy family or charity as a memorial.

A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Friday, September 17, 2021, at Wayside Cemetery in Chapin, followed by a 10:00 gathering at Block 10 in Sheffield, to remember and honor Donald's life.

The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is caring for Donald and his family.

www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com, 641-456-3232.

