Donald Ivan Ahlas
Donald Ivan Ahlas, 87, of Chapin, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at his home in Chapin.
Family and friends are asked to volunteer time to a needy family or charity as a memorial.
A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Friday, September 17, 2021, at Wayside Cemetery in Chapin, followed by a 10:00 gathering at Block 10 in Sheffield, to remember and honor Donald's life.
The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is caring for Donald and his family.
www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com, 641-456-3232.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.