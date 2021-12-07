MASON CITY-Donald Eugene Muessigmann, 80, of Mason City, passed away on December 3, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Donald Muessigmann. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com