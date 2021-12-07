 Skip to main content
Donald Eugene Muessigmann

Donald Eugene Muessigmann

MASON CITY-Donald Eugene Muessigmann, 80, of Mason City, passed away on December 3, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Donald Muessigmann. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

