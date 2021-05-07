 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald Elsbury
0 comments

Donald Elsbury

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Donald Elsbury

OSAGE-Donald Elsbury, 81, of Mason City, died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Osage Rehabilitation and Health Center. Per his wishes there will be no services. Memorials can be directed to the family of Donald Elsbury. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924,

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 6

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News