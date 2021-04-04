 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald E. Johnson
0 comments

Donald E. Johnson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Donald E. Johnson

BRITT - Donald E. Johnson, 94, of Britt, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral services for Donald Johnson will be private.

Visitation for Donald Johnson will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt.

Face coverings and social distancing guidelines are recommended for those in attendance.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol Police officer killed after suspect rams car into barrier

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News