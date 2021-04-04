Donald E. Johnson

BRITT - Donald E. Johnson, 94, of Britt, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral services for Donald Johnson will be private.

Visitation for Donald Johnson will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt.

Face coverings and social distancing guidelines are recommended for those in attendance.

