Donald “Don” E. Johnson
BRITT - Donald “Don” E. Johnson, 94, of Britt, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral arrangements for Don Johnson are incomplete at Ewing Funeral Chapel in Britt.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839

