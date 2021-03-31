Donald ‘Dean' Higgins Jr.
Donald ‘Dean' Higgins Jr., 57, of Clarion passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at his home.
Memorial services for Dean Higgins will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Clarion Church of Christ, 420 North Main Street in Clarion, with Pastor Warren Curry officiating.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 3 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the church.
Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525. 515-532-2233. www.ewingfh.com.
