Donald ‘Dean' Higgins Jr.

Donald ‘Dean' Higgins Jr., 57, of Clarion passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at his home.

Memorial services for Dean Higgins will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Clarion Church of Christ, 420 North Main Street in Clarion, with Pastor Warren Curry officiating.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 3 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the church.

