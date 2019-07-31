{{featured_button_text}}

Donald D. Gordon

Donald D. Gordon, 79, of Kensett, IA passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 600 5th St, Kensett, IA 50448 with Reverend Tom Martin officiating. Burial will be in Kensett Cemetery, Kensett, IA.

Visitation and a public viewing will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. S., Northwood, IA 50459. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.

In honor of Donald, the family suggests memorials be directed to MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa or Bethany Lutheran Church in Kensett.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Avenue South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543.

ColonialChapels.com

