Donald D. Fullerton
ROCKFORD-Donald D. Fullerton, 80, of Rockford, died Thursday morning, April 29, 2021 at Mercy One Hospice, Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, Rockford. Officiating will be Rev. Dennis Burns. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Rockford. Per church guidelines, masks are required during the visitation and service.

Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa 50468 641-756-3311, www.Fullertonfh.com

