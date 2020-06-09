Donal L. Meyer
Donal L. Meyer

Donal L. Meyer

Donal L. Meyer, 84, of Mason City, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at home in Mason City.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd street NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com.

