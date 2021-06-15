 Skip to main content
Don L. Beattie
Don L. Beattie

Don L. Beattie

NORA SPRINGS-Don L. Beattie, 86, of Nora Springs, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 at his home in Nora Springs.

A private graveside will be held in the Park Cemetery, Nora Springs.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Ave., Nora Springs. ColonialChapels.com

