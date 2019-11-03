{{featured_button_text}}

BELMOND --- Dolvin V. Miland, 89, of Belmond, died Thursday, Oct. 31, at Iowa Specialty Hospital, Belmond. Funeral services are 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Ave. NE, Belmond, with Pastor Mark Peterson officiating. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane S, Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church. www.ewingfh.com

