Dolores Wagner
Dolores Wagner passed on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Corwith Community Center. Memories will be shared at 3 p.m.

