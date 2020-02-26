Dolores "Mickie" Varty
0 comments

Dolores "Mickie" Varty

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dolores "Mickie" Varty

Mason City - Dolores "Mickie" Varty, 95, of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center, Mason City.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Varty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News