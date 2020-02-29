Dolores M. Varty
Mason City - Dolores "Mickie" M. (McNally) Varty, 95, of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center, Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, in Mason City. The Reverend Kent Mechler Chaplin of Good Shepherd Health Center officiating. Family burial will be held at Marion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Gunder, Iowa with Reverend Marshall Hahn officiating.

Visitation with a heavenly birthday celebration will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, in Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to family and St. Jude's children hospital.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

Service information

Mar 1
Visitation
Sunday, March 1, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
Mar 2
Funeral Service
Monday, March 2, 2020
10:00AM
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
