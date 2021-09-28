Dolores “Dolly” Hanna
MASON CITY-Dolores “Dolly” Hanna, 87, of Mason City, died on September 26, 2021, at her home. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church, 100 S Pierce St. with Rev. Paul Collier officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time. Memorials may be directed to the family of Dolores Hanna.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.