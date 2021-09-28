MASON CITY-Dolores “Dolly” Hanna, 87, of Mason City, died on September 26, 2021, at her home. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church, 100 S Pierce St. with Rev. Paul Collier officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time. Memorials may be directed to the family of Dolores Hanna.