Dolores Bernadine Bartleson
Dolores B Bartleson, age 88, of Chino Valley, AZ. formerly of Forest City, IA. passed away Saturday May 22 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, AZ.
There will be a memorial service honoring Dolores, her husband, Hanford G Bartleson (Dec. 15,1924- September 6, 2018) and her sister-in-law, Carol O Bartleson (Dec. 2- Nov. 22, 2020) on Monday July 19 at 10:00 AM at Pilot Knob Lutheran Church, Forest City, Iowa.
