 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dolores A. Wagner
0 comments

Dolores A. Wagner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dolores A. Wagner

Dolores A. Wagner, 92, of Corwith, formerly of Kanawha, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Mason City.

A private family service and burial is planned. The public Celebration of Dolores' life will be announced at a later date.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East 2nd Street, Kanawha, Iowa 50447, 641-762-3211

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News