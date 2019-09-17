{{featured_button_text}}
GARNER – Dolores A. Tendall, 84, of Garner passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, September 20, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Miller with Rose Visser, lay minister officiating. Burial will be at Madison Township Cemetery south of Forest City.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Thursday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner and will continue one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

