GARNER - Dolores A. (Grell) Boehnke, 80, of Garner, died Saturday, Aug. 10, at Concord Care Center, Garner. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at St. John's Lutheran Church east of Garner with Rev. Carl Hedberg officiating; burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14t.at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and for an hour prior to services at the church. Memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church or the Salvation Army. Cataldo Funeral Home; 641-923-2841; www.cataldofuneralhome.com
