MASON CITY-Dixon Walter Marsh, 87, formerly of Greene, entered into eternal life on December 21, 2021 at the West Campus of Mercy One North Iowa in Mason City. A Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Charles City, with Pastor Matthew Howlett and Daniel Flucke officiating. Burial will be at a later date. There will be lunch following the service.