 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by IMT

Dixon Walter Marsh

  • 0

Dixon Walter Marsh

MASON CITY-Dixon Walter Marsh, 87, formerly of Greene, entered into eternal life on December 21, 2021 at the West Campus of Mercy One North Iowa in Mason City. A Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Charles City, with Pastor Matthew Howlett and Daniel Flucke officiating. Burial will be at a later date. There will be lunch following the service.

In Lieu of Flowers memorials may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 219, Greene, Iowa 50636; or sent to First Baptist Church in Charles City, Iowa 50616.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer found guilty in death of Daunte Wright

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News