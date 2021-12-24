Dixon Walter Marsh
MASON CITY-Dixon Walter Marsh, 87, formerly of Greene, entered into eternal life on December 21, 2021 at the West Campus of Mercy One North Iowa in Mason City. A Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Charles City, with Pastor Matthew Howlett and Daniel Flucke officiating. Burial will be at a later date. There will be lunch following the service.
In Lieu of Flowers memorials may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 219, Greene, Iowa 50636; or sent to First Baptist Church in Charles City, Iowa 50616.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com