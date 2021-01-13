 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dixie Lee Deets
0 comments

Dixie Lee Deets

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dixie Lee Deets

Dixie Lee Deets, age 81, of Mason City died Friday, January 8, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa. She spent her last hours surrounded by her loving husband and daughters. Due to Covid-19, private family services will be held Friday, January 15 at 1:00 pm at Champion Funeral Home, Osage, IA, with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706

www.schroedertfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News