Dixie Lee Deets
Dixie Lee Deets, age 81, of Mason City died Friday, January 8, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa. She spent her last hours surrounded by her loving husband and daughters. Due to Covid-19, private family services will be held Friday, January 15 at 1:00 pm at Champion Funeral Home, Osage, IA, with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.
Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.