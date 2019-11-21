{{featured_button_text}}

Dixie L. Harris

MASON CITY - Dixie L. Harris, 84, of Mason City, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 – 4th St S.E. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Dixie Harris. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

