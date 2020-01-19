You have free articles remaining.
Dixie J. Beenken
CLARION -- Dixie J. Beenken, 75, Clarion, IA, died, Jan. 15, 2020, at Iowa Specialty Hospital-Clarion. Funeral service 11 AM, Tuesday, ay Clarion United Methodist Church. Burial in the Evergreen Cemetery, Clarion. Visitation will be from 10 am until the time of funeral services at church Tuesday. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.
To send flowers to the family of Dixie Beenken, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 21
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
United Methodist Church
201 3rd Ave NE
Clarion, IA 50525
201 3rd Ave NE
Clarion, IA 50525
Guaranteed delivery before Dixie's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 21
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
United Methodist Church
201 3rd Ave NE
Clarion, IA 50525
201 3rd Ave NE
Clarion, IA 50525
Guaranteed delivery before Dixie's Funeral Service begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.