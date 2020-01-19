Dixie Beenken
CLARION -- Dixie J. Beenken, 75, Clarion, IA, died, Jan. 15, 2020, at Iowa Specialty Hospital-Clarion. Funeral service 11 AM, Tuesday, ay Clarion United Methodist Church. Burial in the Evergreen Cemetery, Clarion. Visitation will be from 10 am until the time of funeral services at church Tuesday. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.

Service information

Jan 21
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
11:00AM
United Methodist Church
201 3rd Ave NE
Clarion, IA 50525
