Dixie Beenken

CLARION -- Dixie J. Beenken, 75, Clarion, IA, died, Jan. 15, 2020, at Iowa Specialty Hospital-Clarion. Funeral service 11 AM, Tuesday, ay Clarion United Methodist Church. Burial in the Evergreen Cemetery, Clarion. Visitation will be from 10 am until the time of funeral services at church Tuesday. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.