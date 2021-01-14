 Skip to main content
Dionisia "Dee" Barragan
Dionisia "Dee" Barragan, 83, of Mason City, IA went to heaven on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City from 5-7 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. Vigil Service and Rosary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at St Joseph Catholic Church of Epiphany Parish with Father Neil Manternach officiating. Interment will follow at Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery. Attendants to the visitation and funeral service must wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines. In expression of sympathy, memorials may be made in care of the family.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

