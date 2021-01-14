Dionisia "Dee" Barragan, 83, of Mason City, IA went to heaven on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City from 5-7 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. Vigil Service and Rosary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at St Joseph Catholic Church of Epiphany Parish with Father Neil Manternach officiating. Interment will follow at Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery. Attendants to the visitation and funeral service must wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines. In expression of sympathy, memorials may be made in care of the family.