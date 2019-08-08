{{featured_button_text}}

Dick Leerar

BRITT, IOWA - Dick Leerar, 76, of Britt passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at MercyOne in Des Moines.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Ewing Funeral Chapel in Britt.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839

