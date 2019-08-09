{{featured_button_text}}

Dick Leerar

BRITT, IOWA - Dick Leerar, 76, of Britt passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at MercyOne in Des Moines.

Funeral services for Dick Leerar will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church, 707 4th Street South West in Britt, with Pastor Les Green officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation for Dick Leerar will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments