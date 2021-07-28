 Skip to main content
Dick Barkema Jr.
GOODELL-Dick Barkema Jr., 95, of Goodell, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Goodell with Pastor Deb Devine officiating. Burial will take place at Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248

