Diann M. Eisenman

MASON CITY-Diann M. Eisenman, age 72 of Mason City, IA passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at her home.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St. Forest City, IA 50436. Private graveside services will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Buffalo Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221