Diane Marie Reams

CHARLES CITY-Diane Marie Reams, 75, of Charles City passed away on Wednesday October 6, 2021 at Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa due to complications caused by shingles.

A funeral Mass for Diane Reams will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City with Reverend Tom Heathershaw officiating. Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City and continue one hour prior to the mass on Friday at the church.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com

